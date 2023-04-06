PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

