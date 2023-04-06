Petco Health and Wellness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 1,129 call options.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $56,285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.01. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

