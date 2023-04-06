Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 327,973 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

