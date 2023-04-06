PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Trading Up 31.3%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) was up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 12,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
PetVivo Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
