Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 2.5%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 113,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

