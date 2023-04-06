Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,050. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

