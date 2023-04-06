Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHD opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.