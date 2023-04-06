Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.