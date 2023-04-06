Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

