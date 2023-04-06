Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $347.72 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $440.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

