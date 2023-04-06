Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.84. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 959,773 shares.

Specifically, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

