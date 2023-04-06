Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $529.95

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.95 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 515.50 ($6.40). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.46), with a volume of 365,566 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 608 ($7.55) to GBX 615 ($7.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,740.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

