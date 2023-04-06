Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $937,190.28 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

