Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $93.46 million and $35.85 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 740,320,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 740,104,076.318298 with 608,317,122.234805 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17940187 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,694,246.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

