Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up to $55.83

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.83, but opened at $57.93. Popular shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 48,560 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Popular Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Popular's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Popular by 1,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Popular by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

