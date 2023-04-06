Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.75

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.09. Prada shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 920 shares traded.
Prada Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.
About Prada
Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.
