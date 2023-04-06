Premia Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Premia has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $217,751.02 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

