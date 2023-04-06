Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.90

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 21172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

