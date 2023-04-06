Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $38.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,580 shares of company stock worth $9,207,061 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

