Prom (PROM) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00016427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,954.77 or 0.99970253 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59413668 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,094,379.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

