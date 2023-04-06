Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 3.9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 149,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,652,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,436,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

