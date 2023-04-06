Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 3.9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 149,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,652,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
