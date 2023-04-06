Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.
Pure Cycle Price Performance
Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Cycle (PCYO)
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.