Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 828.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.