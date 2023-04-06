Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Down 1.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.39. 193,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 96,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

