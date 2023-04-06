Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Commerce Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

