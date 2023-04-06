Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.0 %

Banc of California stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $718.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $4,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Banc of California by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 190,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

