Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ENB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

