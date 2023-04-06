Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

