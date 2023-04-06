Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

HBAN stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

