Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered by Analyst

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molecular Templates in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Molecular Templates’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Up 12.0 %

MTEM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 595.10% and a negative net margin of 471.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.