Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Decreased by Analyst

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
PRDS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 95,172 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 267.7% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 364,037 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 451,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
