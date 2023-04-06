Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE WOW opened at $10.60 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $911.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 130,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 305,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,509,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

