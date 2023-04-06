Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Issued By Zacks Research

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

