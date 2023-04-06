Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.