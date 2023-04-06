Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of FL stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.