Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

