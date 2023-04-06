Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.