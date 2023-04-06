Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increased by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Read More
