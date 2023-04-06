Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increased by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

