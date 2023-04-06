Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.