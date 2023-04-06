QUINT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $215,226.67 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004568 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $215,226.67 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

