Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $77.39 million and $44.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009753 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.