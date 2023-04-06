Rally Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $59.46 million and $1.23 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Rally Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,057,534 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
