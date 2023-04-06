Raymond James Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $64.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.