Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 344,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,777. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.