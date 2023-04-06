Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.35). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 448,826 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.93 million, a P/E ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
