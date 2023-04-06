Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares changing hands.
Real Goods Solar Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
