Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.