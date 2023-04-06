Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.34

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.34 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78.73 ($0.98). Record shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.02), with a volume of 54,914 shares trading hands.

Record Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.39. The company has a market capitalization of £163.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at Record

In other Record news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,285,146.55). 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

