Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 8,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Featured Stories

