Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 987 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.88 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $253.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

