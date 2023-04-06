ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,980.43

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $12,980.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00328642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

