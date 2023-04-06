Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) were down 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 22,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Refined Metals Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About Refined Metals
Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
